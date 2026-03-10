Azerbaijan sends nearly 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran

In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, nearly 30 tons of foodstuffs have been dispatched to Iran via vehicles of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Azerbaijan, Emin Hasanzada, Director of the Department for Reserves Control at the Azerbaijan State Reserves Agency, told journalists, Report informs.

Hasanzada noted that the humanitarian aid includes flour, rice, sugar, tea, as well as medical supplies: "The vehicles are already on their way."