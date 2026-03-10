Australia to send aircraft, air-to-air missiles to Gulf to ‘protect and defend' civilians, PM says

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Other countries
    Australia will send a specialist surveillance aircraft and stocks of air-to-air missiles to the United Arab Emirates, in what Anthony Albanese said is an effort to help protect Australians in the region, Report informs via The Guardian.

    As the Iran war grows, the prime minister announced the assistance on Tuesday morning after talks with the UAE's president, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, last week and US President Donald Trump overnight.

    Albanese insisted Australia was not part of an offensive action against Iran and would not be deploying troops more broadly to the Middle East.

    Approximately 85 defence force members will be deployed as part of the assistance package, with crews expected to leave Australia by midweek and be operating on the ground by the weekend.

    Albanese said an E-7 Wedgetail aircraft would help provide long-range reconnaissance capability to help secure the airspace above the Gulf on an initial four-week deployment.

    The aircraft uses long-range surveillance radar, secondary radar and voice and data communications systems to provide an airborne early warning and control platform.

    Entoni Albaneze: Avstraliya BƏƏ-yə raketlər və kəşfiyyat təyyarəsi verəcək
    Альбанезе: Австралия передаст ОАЭ партию ракет и разведывательный самолет

