Nearly 1,900 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan amid US–Israel operation

A total of 1,873 people have been evacuated from Iran through the Azerbaijani border following military operations launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, Report informs.

Between 08:00 on February 28 and 10:00 on March 8, Azerbaijan facilitated the evacuation of 309 Azerbaijani citizens as well as foreign nationals, including:

529 citizens of China

282 citizens of Russia

173 citizens of Tajikistan

123 citizens of Pakistan

57 citizens of Oman

44 citizens of Italy

32 citizens of Indonesia

26 citizens of Spain

25 citizens of Iran

18 citizens of Saudi Arabia

16 citizens of France

13 citizens of Georgia

10 citizens each from Bulgaria and Democratic Republic of the Congo

Evacuees also included nationals from Brazil, United Kingdom, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Serbia, Nigeria, Japan, Türkiye, Bangladesh, India, and many others.

Overall, citizens from 67 countries were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan during the period.