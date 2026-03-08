Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Nearly 1,900 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan amid US–Israel operation

    08 March, 2026
    • 13:47
    Nearly 1,900 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan amid US–Israel operation

    A total of 1,873 people have been evacuated from Iran through the Azerbaijani border following military operations launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, Report informs.

    Between 08:00 on February 28 and 10:00 on March 8, Azerbaijan facilitated the evacuation of 309 Azerbaijani citizens as well as foreign nationals, including:

    • 529 citizens of China

    • 282 citizens of Russia

    • 173 citizens of Tajikistan

    • 123 citizens of Pakistan

    • 57 citizens of Oman

    • 44 citizens of Italy

    • 32 citizens of Indonesia

    • 26 citizens of Spain

    • 25 citizens of Iran

    • 18 citizens of Saudi Arabia

    • 16 citizens of France

    • 13 citizens of Georgia

    • 10 citizens each from Bulgaria and Democratic Republic of the Congo

    Evacuees also included nationals from Brazil, United Kingdom, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Serbia, Nigeria, Japan, Türkiye, Bangladesh, India, and many others.

    Overall, citizens from 67 countries were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan during the period.

    Bu günədək Azərbaycan vasitəsilə 67 ölkənin 1873 vətəndaşı İrandan təxliyə olunub
    С начала американо-израильской операции из Ирана через Азербайджан эвакуированы 1 873 человека

