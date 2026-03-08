Nearly 1,900 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan amid US–Israel operation
- 08 March, 2026
- 13:47
A total of 1,873 people have been evacuated from Iran through the Azerbaijani border following military operations launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, Report informs.
Between 08:00 on February 28 and 10:00 on March 8, Azerbaijan facilitated the evacuation of 309 Azerbaijani citizens as well as foreign nationals, including:
529 citizens of China
282 citizens of Russia
173 citizens of Tajikistan
123 citizens of Pakistan
57 citizens of Oman
44 citizens of Italy
32 citizens of Indonesia
26 citizens of Spain
25 citizens of Iran
18 citizens of Saudi Arabia
16 citizens of France
13 citizens of Georgia
10 citizens each from Bulgaria and Democratic Republic of the Congo
Evacuees also included nationals from Brazil, United Kingdom, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Serbia, Nigeria, Japan, Türkiye, Bangladesh, India, and many others.
Overall, citizens from 67 countries were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan during the period.