Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku

    Team sports
    • 25 October, 2026
    • 14:06
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku

    Azerbaijan has secured another victory at the U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku.

    Report informs that the team, coached by Famil Khalilov, faced Andorra at the Hovsan Sports Complex and won 1–0.

    Azerbaijan will play its next match against Australia today at 19:30.

    The national team opened its campaign with a 6–0 victory over Timor-Leste. Azerbaijan will face Israel on October 26 at 11:30 and Haiti at 18:15.

    Teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries are participating in the tournament, which will feature nearly 1,000 matches.

    The U-15 World Cup runs at the Hovsan Sports Complex until October 30, with the final to be played at Baku Crystal Hall.

    All times are GMT+4.

    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in Baku

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