Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran strikes US helicopter base in Kuwait

    Region
    • 08 March, 2026
    • 13:30
    Iran strikes US helicopter base in Kuwait

    Iran's Armed Forces have struck the US helicopter base in the Al-Adiri district of Kuwait, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran said, Report informs.

    "During the operation carried out this morning with the use of drones and ballistic missiles, the American helicopter base in Al-Adiri was struck," the IRGC statement cited by Iranian State Television said.

    According to the IRGC, as a result of the strikes, serious damage was inflicted on the base's helicopter training and repair center, fuel reserves for helicopters and aircraft, as well as the command building of the base.

    Kuwait US base
    İran ABŞ-nin Küveytdəki helikopter bazasına zərbə endirib
    Иран нанес удары по американской вертолетной базе в Кувейте

    Latest News

    13:47
    Photo

    Nearly 1,900 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan amid US–Israel operation

    Domestic policy
    13:30

    Iran strikes US helicopter base in Kuwait

    Region
    13:19

    NYT: Iran may still have access to enriched uranium at site bombed by US last year

    Other countries
    12:51

    Four US bombers land at RAF base in UK after warning of surge in strikes on Iran

    Milli Majlis
    12:38

    UN Secretary-General: Gender equality is one of driving forces of sustainable development

    Other countries
    12:20

    Trump accuses Starmer of seeking to 'join wars after we've already won'

    Other countries
    12:04

    Israel attacked Iran's oil infrastructure, Israeli official says

    Other countries
    11:55

    Majority consensus reached on Iran's next supreme leader

    Region
    11:45

    US, Israel weighing special ops raid into Iran to seize enriched uranium

    Other countries
    All News Feed