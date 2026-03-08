Iran strikes US helicopter base in Kuwait

Iran's Armed Forces have struck the US helicopter base in the Al-Adiri district of Kuwait, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran said, Report informs.

"During the operation carried out this morning with the use of drones and ballistic missiles, the American helicopter base in Al-Adiri was struck," the IRGC statement cited by Iranian State Television said.

According to the IRGC, as a result of the strikes, serious damage was inflicted on the base's helicopter training and repair center, fuel reserves for helicopters and aircraft, as well as the command building of the base.