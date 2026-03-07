Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), in Istanbul within the framework of the informal meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers.

    According to Report, the meeting included an exchange of views on the current security situation in the Middle East and the escalation observed in the region.

    The drone strikes carried out from Iranian territory against Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were condemned, with emphasis that such actions not only violate international law and its principles but also contribute to rising tensions in the region.

    It was underlined that in the context of increasing geopolitical tensions and global security challenges, strengthening solidarity and coordination within the OTS is of particular importance.

    The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.

