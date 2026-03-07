As part of the Epic Fury military operation, the United States has disabled Iran's entire telecommunications system, US President Donald Trump stated at the Shield of the Americas Summit in Florida, Report informs.

Trump said that they had destroyed Iran's communications and that all telecommunications had disappeared, adding that he did not know how the Iranians were communicating now but assumed they would find some way.

He also mentioned that during the operation, the US destroyed 42 Iranian warships, some of which were quite large.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking cities with air raids. In response, Iran fired rockets into Israeli territory and attacked Gulf countries hosting US military bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace. On the same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was reported killed as a result of US and Israeli strikes.