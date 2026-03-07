Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    US disables Iran's entire telecommunications system, says Trump

    Other countries
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 20:32
    US disables Iran's entire telecommunications system, says Trump

    As part of the Epic Fury military operation, the United States has disabled Iran's entire telecommunications system, US President Donald Trump stated at the Shield of the Americas Summit in Florida, Report informs.

    Trump said that they had destroyed Iran's communications and that all telecommunications had disappeared, adding that he did not know how the Iranians were communicating now but assumed they would find some way.

    He also mentioned that during the operation, the US destroyed 42 Iranian warships, some of which were quite large.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking cities with air raids. In response, Iran fired rockets into Israeli territory and attacked Gulf countries hosting US military bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace. On the same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was reported killed as a result of US and Israeli strikes.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran President Donald Trump
    ABŞ İranın bütün telekommunikasiya sistemini sıradan çıxarıb
    Трамп: США вывели из строя всю систему телекоммуникации Ирана

    Latest News

    20:59

    Azerbaijani, Uzbek FMs discuss Middle East escalation

    Foreign policy
    20:52

    294 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

    Other countries
    20:40
    Photo

    OTS Secretary General condemns Iran's drone strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    20:32

    US disables Iran's entire telecommunications system, says Trump

    Other countries
    20:22

    Ethiopian PM makes phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

    Domestic policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Azerbaijani FM speaks at OTS Foreign Ministers' Council meeting

    Foreign policy
    20:02

    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs strongly condemn Iran's drone strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    19:56

    Erdogan receives OTS foreign ministers

    Foreign policy
    19:41

    Türkiye warns of disinformation campaigns targeting Azerbaijan relations

    Media
    All News Feed