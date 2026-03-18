A leader of the ​Ecuadorean crime group Los Lobos ‌has been arrested in Mexico City's international airport, Mexican and Ecuadorean ​authorities said on Wednesday, Report informs via Reuters.

The ​suspect, known by the alias "Lobo ⁠Menor," was the subject ​of an Interpol red notice ​and is linked to drug trafficking, extortion, and homicide, Mexican Security ​Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch ​said in a post on X.

Ecuador's Interior ‌Minister ⁠John Reimberg identified the man as Angel Esteban Aguilar and said he is ​wanted in ​connection ⁠with the 2023 assassination of Ecuadorean presidential ​candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

"He managed ​to ⁠get false papers with Colombian identification and planned to ⁠flee ​to Mexico," Reimberg ​said.