Leader of Ecuador's Los Lobos crime group arrested in Mexico City
Other countries
- 18 March, 2026
- 22:15
A leader of the Ecuadorean crime group Los Lobos has been arrested in Mexico City's international airport, Mexican and Ecuadorean authorities said on Wednesday, Report informs via Reuters.
The suspect, known by the alias "Lobo Menor," was the subject of an Interpol red notice and is linked to drug trafficking, extortion, and homicide, Mexican Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch said in a post on X.
Ecuador's Interior Minister John Reimberg identified the man as Angel Esteban Aguilar and said he is wanted in connection with the 2023 assassination of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.
"He managed to get false papers with Colombian identification and planned to flee to Mexico," Reimberg said.
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