Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Sultan Hajiyev on CICA appointment

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Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev on his appointment as the new Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) for the 2026-2030 term.

According to Report, the ministry said this in a post on X.

The MFA wished Hajiyev every success in his new role and in advancing CICA's objectives of strengthening dialogue, mutual trust and cooperation across Asia.