Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Sultan Hajiyev on CICA appointment

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 09:57
    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Sultan Hajiyev on CICA appointment

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev on his appointment as the new Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) for the 2026-2030 term.

    According to Report, the ministry said this in a post on X.

    The MFA wished Hajiyev every success in his new role and in advancing CICA's objectives of strengthening dialogue, mutual trust and cooperation across Asia.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Sultan Hajiyev
    Rəsmi Bakı Sultan Hacıyevi AQEM-in Baş katibi təyin olunması münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Султана Гаджиева с назначением на пост генсека СВМДА
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