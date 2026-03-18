Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
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    Jeyhun Bayramov meets Hakan Fidan in Riyadh

    Foreign policy
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 23:48
    Jeyhun Bayramov meets Hakan Fidan in Riyadh

    Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Riyadh, Report informs with reference to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

    No details of the meeting were disclosed.

    Jeyhun Bayramov is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia. During the visit, he was scheduled to participate in a consultative meeting of foreign ministers of several countries on regional security and stability, as well as hold several bilateral meetings.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Hakan Fidan
    Ceyhun Bayramovla Hakan Fidan arasında Ər-Riyadda görüş keçirilib
    В Эр-Рияде состоялась встреча Джейхуна Байрамова и Хакана Фидана

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