Jeyhun Bayramov meets Hakan Fidan in Riyadh
Foreign policy
- 18 March, 2026
- 23:48
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Riyadh, Report informs with reference to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
No details of the meeting were disclosed.
Jeyhun Bayramov is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia. During the visit, he was scheduled to participate in a consultative meeting of foreign ministers of several countries on regional security and stability, as well as hold several bilateral meetings.
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