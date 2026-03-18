Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    CENTCOM: US Armed Forces destroyed nearly 8,000 targets in Iran

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    • 18 March, 2026
    • 22:45
    CENTCOM: US Armed Forces destroyed nearly 8,000 targets in Iran

    Since the start of operations by the United States and Israel against Iran, American forces have destroyed more than 7,800 targets, including over 120 naval vessels, Report informs, citing a statement by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

    According to the statement, US military aircraft had carried out more than 8,000 combat sorties since the beginning of the operation against Iran. CENTCOM says that numerous fighter jets, strategic bombers, aircraft carriers, missile destroyers, submarines, as well as Patriot missile system and THAAD missile defense system have been involved in the operations.

    The command emphasizes that its forces have been conducting strikes on targets in order to disable the Islamic Republic's security apparatus, prioritizing locations that posed a direct threat.

    Earlier, CENTCOM chief Admiral Brad Cooper stated that more than 100 Iranian vessels had been sunk in the Strait of Hormuz.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
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