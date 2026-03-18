EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed during a phone call the developments in the region following the military operation by the United States and Israel against Iran, as well as its consequences for the region and the world.

Report informs via Tasnim News Agency that Araghchi spoke about strikes carried out by the United States and Israel on hospitals, schools, infrastructure, and residential buildings, recalling the responsibility of all states to condemn such actions and stressing that Iran intended to defend its territorial integrity and national sovereignty with all available means.

Araghchi also sharply criticized what he described as a double standard by some European countries and senior officials of the European Union regarding the military operation against Iran, stating that any support for or tolerance of what he called clear violations of law by the United States and Israel would amount to complicity in their actions.