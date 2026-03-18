Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Turkish, Pakistani FMs meet in Riyadh

    Region
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 23:36
    Turkish, Pakistani FMs meet in Riyadh

    Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Report informs with reference to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

    No details of the meeting were disclosed.

    The two foreign ministers had previously held a phone conversation.

    Hakan Fidan Muhammad Ishaq Dar
    Hakan Fidan Ər-Riyadda pakistanlı həmkarı ilə görüşüb
    Глава МИД Турции встретился в Эр-Рияде с пакистанским коллегой

    Latest News

    00:02
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev shared Novruz holiday post on his social media accounts

    Foreign policy
    23:48

    Jeyhun Bayramov meets Hakan Fidan in Riyadh

    Foreign policy
    23:36

    Turkish, Pakistani FMs meet in Riyadh

    Region
    23:19
    Photo

    Felipe VI receives Zelenskyy in Madrid

    Other countries
    23:05

    Abbas Araghchi, Kaja Kallas discuss war's regional and global consequences

    Region
    22:45

    CENTCOM: US Armed Forces destroyed nearly 8,000 targets in Iran

    Other countries
    22:40

    US Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged

    Finance
    22:22

    Slovakia allows setting higher fuel prices for foreigners

    Other countries
    22:15

    Leader of Ecuador's Los Lobos crime group arrested in Mexico City

    Other countries
    All News Feed