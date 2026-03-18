Turkish, Pakistani FMs meet in Riyadh
Region
- 18 March, 2026
- 23:36
Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Report informs with reference to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
No details of the meeting were disclosed.
The two foreign ministers had previously held a phone conversation.
Latest News
00:02
Video
President Ilham Aliyev shared Novruz holiday post on his social media accountsForeign policy
23:48
Jeyhun Bayramov meets Hakan Fidan in RiyadhForeign policy
23:36
Turkish, Pakistani FMs meet in RiyadhRegion
23:19
Photo
Felipe VI receives Zelenskyy in MadridOther countries
23:05
Abbas Araghchi, Kaja Kallas discuss war's regional and global consequencesRegion
22:45
CENTCOM: US Armed Forces destroyed nearly 8,000 targets in IranOther countries
22:40
US Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchangedFinance
22:22
Slovakia allows setting higher fuel prices for foreignersOther countries
22:15