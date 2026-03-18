US Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, as most officials maintained earlier projections for at least one quarter-point reduction in borrowing costs this year, Report informs via The New York Times.

The decision marks the second meeting in a row in which the central bank has opted against a policy move, instead voting to keep rates unchanged at a range of 3.5 percent to 3.75 percent. Stephen I. Miran, a governor appointed by President Trump last year, issued his fifth straight dissent and voted for a quarter-point cut.