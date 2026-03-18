Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    US Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged

    Finance
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 22:40
    US Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged

    The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, as most officials maintained earlier projections for at least one quarter-point reduction in borrowing costs this year, Report informs via The New York Times.

    The decision marks the second meeting in a row in which the central bank has opted against a policy move, instead voting to keep rates unchanged at a range of 3.5 percent to 3.75 percent. Stephen I. Miran, a governor appointed by President Trump last year, issued his fifth straight dissent and voted for a quarter-point cut.

    US Federal Reserve
    FED baza faiz dərəcəsini 3,5-3,75 % səviyyəsində saxlayıb
    ФРС США сохранила базовую процентную ставку на уровне 3,5-3,75%

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