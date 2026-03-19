President Ilham Aliyev shared Novruz holiday post on his social media accounts
Foreign policy
- 19 March, 2026
- 00:02
A video marking the Novruz holiday has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The post reads: "This is the sixth year that I am celebrating Novruz in Garabagh. The first time was in 2021, and every year since then, on the eve of Novruz, I have come to Garabagh, where we light the Novruz bonfire together. This brings tremendous joy."
President Ilham Aliyev shared Novruz holiday post on his social media accounts
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