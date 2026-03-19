Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    President Ilham Aliyev shared Novruz holiday post on his social media accounts

    Foreign policy
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 00:02
    President Ilham Aliyev shared Novruz holiday post on his social media accounts

    A video marking the Novruz holiday has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    The post reads: "This is the sixth year that I am celebrating Novruz in Garabagh. The first time was in 2021, and every year since then, on the eve of Novruz, I have come to Garabagh, where we light the Novruz bonfire together. This brings tremendous joy."

    President Ilham Aliyev shared Novruz holiday post on his social media accounts

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    İlham Əliyevin sosial media hesablarında Qarabağda keçirdiyi Novruz bayramları ilə bağlı videoçarx paylaşılıb
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