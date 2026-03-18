Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Felipe VI receives Zelenskyy in Madrid

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    • 18 March, 2026
    • 23:19
    Felipe VI receives Zelenskyy in Madrid

    King of Spain Felipe VI held a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Report informs with reference to to the post that the Ukrainian leader shared on his Telegram channel.

    Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine highly appreciated Spain's assistance to people who had been forced to leave their homes due to the war and expressed gratitude to King Felipe VI and the Spanish people for their "unwavering support throughout the years of Russia's aggression."

    According to the post, Zelenskyy spoke about diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just peace in the Russia–Ukraine war and emphasized that Ukraine was doing everything possible to bring the conflict to an early end.

    Earlier, Zelenskyy also met with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Several new defense agreements were signed between the two countries.

    Felipe VI receives Zelenskyy in Madrid
    Felipe VI receives Zelenskyy in Madrid

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy King Felipe VI
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    VI Felipe Madriddə Zelenskini qəbul edib
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    Фелипе VI принял Зеленского в Мадриде

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