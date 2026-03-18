Slovakia's government on ​Wednesday approved a resolution allowing service ‌stations to set higher diesel prices for cars with foreign plates as it clamps ​down on "fuel tourism" amid a global ​surge in energy prices due to ⁠the Iran war, Report informs via Reuters.

Refiner Slovnaft said earlier ​this week that in some northern districts ​bordering Poland, lower diesel prices on the Slovak side had led to a sharp rise in ​purchases.

Prime Minister Robert Fico, who proposed ​the measure on Tuesday, said drivers were filling ‌up ⁠their tanks and other containers, causing some service stations to run out of fuel.

Under the resolution, which did not specify ​the upper ​price ⁠limit, fuel pumps will also be allowed to limit diesel ​sales to a full tank and ​up ⁠to 10 additional litres.

Hungary already capped fuel prices this month, while Poland's main ⁠refiner ​Orlen has cut its ​margins to tame the impact on consumers.