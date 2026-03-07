Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 23:39
    United States condemns Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan

    The US Department of State has condemned the Iranian drone strikes on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the statement reads:

    "The United States strongly condemns the unprovoked drone attack on March 5 by the Iranian regime against the Republic of Azerbaijan, targeting Nakhchivan International Airport and a children's school, which injured innocent civilians and caused damage to critical civilian infrastructure. These strikes are a flagrant violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and a needless escalation of Iran's aggression. The United States stands in full solidarity with Azerbaijan against these threats. Attacks on the territory of our partners in the region are unacceptable and will be met with resolute US support for those partners."

    ABŞ İranın Azərbaycana qarşı PUA hücumlarını pisləyib, həmrəyliyini ifadə edib
    США осудили атаки иранских беспилотников на территорию Азербайджана

