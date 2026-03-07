Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    294 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

    Since March 2, the death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon has reached 294, Lebanon"s Ministry of Health said, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    The ministry reported that the strikes have also left 1,023 people injured.

    In one incident alone, Israeli airstrikes on the eastern Lebanese village of Nabi Chit killed at least 41 people and wounded 40 others. Among the dead were three Lebanese army soldiers.

    İsrailin Livana hücumları nəticəsində 294 nəfər ölüb
    Число погибших в Ливане из-за атак Израиля достигло почти 300

