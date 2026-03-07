294 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
Other countries
- 07 March, 2026
- 20:52
Since March 2, the death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon has reached 294, Lebanon"s Ministry of Health said, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
The ministry reported that the strikes have also left 1,023 people injured.
In one incident alone, Israeli airstrikes on the eastern Lebanese village of Nabi Chit killed at least 41 people and wounded 40 others. Among the dead were three Lebanese army soldiers.
