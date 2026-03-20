The Embassy of Ukraine in Baku has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz, Report informs.

"We sincerely congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz Holiday and extend our best wishes - this holiday symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and love over hatred.

May the new astronomical year, which begins on the day of the spring equinox, bring happiness and joy to all people of goodwill.

May the spirit of spring and hope for a better future always prevail in our hearts," reads the congratulatory post published on the embassy's Facebook page.