Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Ukraine's embassy in Baku congratulates Azerbaijani people on Novruz

    Foreign policy
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 14:14
    Ukraine's embassy in Baku congratulates Azerbaijani people on Novruz

    The Embassy of Ukraine in Baku has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz, Report informs.

    "We sincerely congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz Holiday and extend our best wishes - this holiday symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and love over hatred.

    May the new astronomical year, which begins on the day of the spring equinox, bring happiness and joy to all people of goodwill.

    May the spirit of spring and hope for a better future always prevail in our hearts," reads the congratulatory post published on the embassy's Facebook page.

    Ukrainian Embassy in Baku Novruz holiday
    Ukraynanın Bakıdakı səfirliyi Azərbaycan xalqını Novruz bayramı münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Посольство Украины в Баку поздравило азербайджанский народ с праздником Новруз

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