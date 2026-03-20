Iran's IRGC spokesman killed in US-Israeli strike
Other countries
- 20 March, 2026
- 14:26
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Friday that Ali-Mohammad Naeini, its spokesman, was killed in a US and Israeli attack earlier in the day, according to a statement published on the IRGC's official news outlet, Report informs via Xinhua.
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