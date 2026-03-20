Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Iran's IRGC spokesman killed in US-Israeli strike

    Other countries
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 14:26
    Iran's IRGC spokesman killed in US-Israeli strike

    Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Friday that Ali-Mohammad Naeini, its spokesman, was killed in a US and Israeli attack earlier in the day, according to a statement published on the IRGC's official news outlet, Report informs via Xinhua.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
    SEPAH generalı Əli Məhəmməd Naeini öldürülüb
    Пресс-секретарь КСИР Мохаммад Наеини убит при авиаударе

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