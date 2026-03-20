Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Russian drones hit two foreign-flagged ships in Ukraine's Odesa region

    Other countries
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 14:01
    Russian drones hit two foreign-flagged ships in Ukraine's Odesa region

    A Russian drone ​attack damaged two ‌foreign-flagged commercial vessels in Ukraine's ​southern Odesa ​region, Oleh Kiper, the ⁠regional governor, ​said on Friday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Two ​civilian commercial ships under the flags of ​Palau and ​Barbados were moored and ‌loaded ⁠with grains, Kiper said. Two people were ​wounded, ​and ⁠also a grain silo ​and administrative ​buildings ⁠were hit in the overnight ⁠attack, ​he said.

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