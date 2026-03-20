A Russian drone ​attack damaged two ‌foreign-flagged commercial vessels in Ukraine's ​southern Odesa ​region, Oleh Kiper, the ⁠regional governor, ​said on Friday, Report informs via Reuters.

Two ​civilian commercial ships under the flags of ​Palau and ​Barbados were moored and ‌loaded ⁠with grains, Kiper said. Two people were ​wounded, ​and ⁠also a grain silo ​and administrative ​buildings ⁠were hit in the overnight ⁠attack, ​he said.