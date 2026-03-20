Russian drones hit two foreign-flagged ships in Ukraine's Odesa region
Other countries
- 20 March, 2026
- 14:01
A Russian drone attack damaged two foreign-flagged commercial vessels in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, the regional governor, said on Friday, Report informs via Reuters.
Two civilian commercial ships under the flags of Palau and Barbados were moored and loaded with grains, Kiper said. Two people were wounded, and also a grain silo and administrative buildings were hit in the overnight attack, he said.
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