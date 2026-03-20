Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Azerbaijan increases direct investment in US economy by 47%

    Finance
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 14:20
    Azerbaijan increases direct investment in US economy by 47%

    In 2025, Azerbaijan invested $130.239 million in the US economy, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    This figure is 47.1% higher than in 2024.

    Over the same period, the United States invested $204.368 million in Azerbaijan's economy, which is 36.4% higher than a year earlier.

    Last year, Azerbaijan's outward direct investments amounted to $6.595 billion (down 6.4% year-on-year), while inward foreign direct investments reached $2.528 billion, marking a 43.4% increase.

    Azerbaijan's economy Central Bank of Azerbaijan Foreign direct investment
    Azərbaycan ABŞ iqtisadiyyatına birbaşa investisiya qoyuluşunu 47 % artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил прямые инвестиции в экономику США на 47%

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