Azerbaijan increases direct investment in US economy by 47%

In 2025, Azerbaijan invested $130.239 million in the US economy, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

This figure is 47.1% higher than in 2024.

Over the same period, the United States invested $204.368 million in Azerbaijan's economy, which is 36.4% higher than a year earlier.

Last year, Azerbaijan's outward direct investments amounted to $6.595 billion (down 6.4% year-on-year), while inward foreign direct investments reached $2.528 billion, marking a 43.4% increase.