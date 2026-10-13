Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    AzFina: Development of digital financial ecosystem entails new risks

    Finance
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 12:09
    AzFina: Development of digital financial ecosystem entails new risks

    The development of the digital financial ecosystem is accompanied by the emergence of new risks, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association (AzFina) Edgar Abdullayev told journalists, Report informs.

    According to him, this process required bringing a large market, which previously functioned without regulation, into the legal field within a short timeframe.

    "We are talking about frameworks that are necessary and add value to the sector. For this reason, we are currently developing the sector in conditions of constructive dialogue with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. We have a lot of work ahead of us and great potential. These opportunities are not limited only to Azerbaijan. They can be developed across the Turkic states, then the European Union, and worldwide," Abdullayev said.

    However, Abdullayev noted that the expansion of the digital financial ecosystem also highlights issues related to preventing financial fraud, money laundering, and the financing of terrorism.

    "Therefore, we cannot leave this area unattended. Within the framework of a constructive dialogue with the regulator, we strive to develop the sector while defining the rules in the most flexible and sector-appropriate manner," he emphasized.

    Fintech Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    "AzFina": Rəqəmsal maliyyə ekosisteminin inkişafı yeni riskləri artırır
    AzFina: Развитие цифровой финансовой экосистемы сопряжено с новыми рисками
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    23:49
    Azerbaijan publishes Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2027-2030
    Finance
    23:32
    Three dead, over 3,000 rescued amid severe flooding in Istanbul
    Region
    22:53
    US expands sanctions against Iran, targets Cuban and Iraqi banks
    Other countries
    22:22
    Papuashvili: Foreign funding transparency protects democracy and sovereignty
    Foreign policy
    22:05
    US crude oil inventories fall by 8.6 million barrels
    Other countries
    21:38
    Photo
    Azerbaijani weightlifter Fuad Hasanov wins three medals at European Championships
    Individual sports
    21:17
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on inauguration of Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line
    Foreign policy
    21:07
    Photo
    Baku hosted 7th CICA Summit, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event - Updated
    Foreign policy
    21:00
    Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on successful CICA summit
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed