Mauritius temporarily closes schools after night of unrest over police shooting

Stay up to date with the top news!

Mauritius closed schools in some parts of the country on Tuesday, ​the Ministry of Education said, following ‌a night of unrest that began when a police officer shot a young woman, Report informs via Reuters.

A police sergeant ​has been provisionally charged in connection with ​the shooting of Élodie Thomas, 27, ⁠local media reported without giving details on ​what led to the incident.

Thomas was wounded while ​travelling home from work in a van in a residential area south of the capital on Friday ​night.

Health Minister Anil Bachoo said Thomas ​underwent successful surgery to remove the bullet.

Police have not ‌commented ⁠on the incident but have said an investigation was underway.

Protesters burned tyres and blocked roads in parts of the country on Monday ​night, prompting ​police deployments.

The ⁠Prime Minister's Office said the situation had returned to normal and ​that all public sector services would ​operate ⁠as usual.

The education ministry did not say when schools would reopen, saying it would ⁠give ​an update later

Public unrest is ​rare on the Indian Ocean island.