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    Mauritius temporarily closes schools after night of unrest over police shooting

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 12:47
    Mauritius temporarily closes schools after night of unrest over police shooting

    Mauritius closed schools in some parts of the country on Tuesday, ​the Ministry of Education said, following ‌a night of unrest that began when a police officer shot a young woman, Report informs via Reuters.

    A police sergeant ​has been provisionally charged in connection with ​the shooting of Élodie Thomas, 27, ⁠local media reported without giving details on ​what led to the incident.

    Thomas was wounded while ​travelling home from work in a van in a residential area south of the capital on Friday ​night.

    Health Minister Anil Bachoo said Thomas ​underwent successful surgery to remove the bullet.

    Police have not ‌commented ⁠on the incident but have said an investigation was underway.

    Protesters burned tyres and blocked roads in parts of the country on Monday ​night, prompting ​police deployments.

    The ⁠Prime Minister's Office said the situation had returned to normal and ​that all public sector services would ​operate ⁠as usual.

    The education ministry did not say when schools would reopen, saying it would ⁠give ​an update later

    Public unrest is ​rare on the Indian Ocean island.

    Mauritius
    Mavrikidə kütləvi iğtişaşlardan sonra məktəblər bağlanıb
    На Маврикии закрыли школы после массовых беспорядков
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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