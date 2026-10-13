It is gratifying to see the rapid development in Azerbaijan, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith said during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Report informs.

"I was in Baku 44 years ago, and today I am here once again. I am witnessing the rapid development of Baku and the progress Azerbaijan has made as a nation," he said.

Thongloun Sisoulith also emphasized that despite the changes that have occurred, the people of Azerbaijan have preserved the friendliness, warmth, and hospitality inherent in their culture and traditions.

"These qualities remain the same as I remembered them during my previous visit. This made a deep impression on me," the Lao president added.