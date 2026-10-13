Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    President of Laos praises Azerbaijan's rapid development

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 12:29
    President of Laos praises Azerbaijan's rapid development

    It is gratifying to see the rapid development in Azerbaijan, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith said during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Report informs.

    "I was in Baku 44 years ago, and today I am here once again. I am witnessing the rapid development of Baku and the progress Azerbaijan has made as a nation," he said.

    Thongloun Sisoulith also emphasized that despite the changes that have occurred, the people of Azerbaijan have preserved the friendliness, warmth, and hospitality inherent in their culture and traditions.

    "These qualities remain the same as I remembered them during my previous visit. This made a deep impression on me," the Lao president added.

    Ilham Aliyev Thongloun Sisoulith Azerbaijan-Laos relations
    Laos Prezidenti: 44 il əvvəl olduğum Bakını çətinliklə tanıdım
    Президент Лаоса: С трудом узнаю Баку, который посещал 44 года назад
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:49
    Azerbaijan publishes Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2027-2030
    Finance
    23:32
    Three dead, over 3,000 rescued amid severe flooding in Istanbul
    Region
    22:53
    US expands sanctions against Iran, targets Cuban and Iraqi banks
    Other countries
    22:22
    Papuashvili: Foreign funding transparency protects democracy and sovereignty
    Foreign policy
    22:05
    US crude oil inventories fall by 8.6 million barrels
    Other countries
    21:38
    Photo
    Azerbaijani weightlifter Fuad Hasanov wins three medals at European Championships
    Individual sports
    21:17
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on inauguration of Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line
    Foreign policy
    21:07
    Photo
    Baku hosted 7th CICA Summit, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event - Updated
    Foreign policy
    21:00
    Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on successful CICA summit
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed