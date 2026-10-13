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    Milli Majlis ratifies 2 agreements, 1 treaty between Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan

    Milli Majlis
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 12:39
    Milli Majlis ratifies 2 agreements, 1 treaty between Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan

    The Milli Majlis has ratified two agreements and one treaty between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan following discussions at today's plenary meeting of the parliament's autumn session, Report informs.

    The draft laws approving the "Treaty on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic," the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on International Road Transport," and the "Second Additional Agreement on Amendments to the October 11, 2022 Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on the Establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund" were put to separate votes after discussions and adopted in a single reading.

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Kyrgyzstan
    Milli Məclis Azərbaycanla Qırğızıstan arasında iki saziş və bir müqaviləni ratifikasiya edib
    ММ ратифицировал два соглашения и один договор между Азербайджаном и Кыргызстаном
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