Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Pakistani ambassador meets with ASAN Service chairman

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 12:35
    Pakistani ambassador meets with ASAN Service chairman

    Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, has met with Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President (ASAN Service), the Pakistani Embassy said on X.

    "Exchanged views on further enhancing cooperation for efficient public service delivery, drawing on ASAN xidmət's [service] excellent service-delivery model," the post said.

    Qasim Mohiuddin Ulvi Mehdiyev ASAN Service Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations
    Azərbaycan və Pakistan dövlət xidmətləri sahəsində əməkdaşlığın genişləndirilməsini müzakirə ediblər
    Азербайджан и Пакистан обсудили расширение сотрудничества в сфере госуслуг
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