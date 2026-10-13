Pakistani ambassador meets with ASAN Service chairman
Foreign policy
- 13 October, 2026
- 12:35
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, has met with Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President (ASAN Service), the Pakistani Embassy said on X.
"Exchanged views on further enhancing cooperation for efficient public service delivery, drawing on ASAN xidmət's [service] excellent service-delivery model," the post said.
Ambassador Qasim Mohiuddin called on H.E. Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of ASAN xidmət. Exchanged views on further enhancing cooperation for efficient public service delivery, drawing on ASAN xidmət’s excellent service-delivery model. https://t.co/cnZGF2HzaC— Pakistan Embassy Azerbaijan (@PakinAzerbaijan) October 13, 2026
Azərbaycan və Pakistan dövlət xidmətləri sahəsində əməkdaşlığın genişləndirilməsini müzakirə ediblər
Азербайджан и Пакистан обсудили расширение сотрудничества в сфере госуслуг
Latest News
23:49
Azerbaijan publishes Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2027-2030Finance
23:32
Three dead, over 3,000 rescued amid severe flooding in IstanbulRegion
22:53
US expands sanctions against Iran, targets Cuban and Iraqi banksOther countries
22:22
Papuashvili: Foreign funding transparency protects democracy and sovereigntyForeign policy
22:05
US crude oil inventories fall by 8.6 million barrelsOther countries
21:38
Photo
Azerbaijani weightlifter Fuad Hasanov wins three medals at European ChampionshipsIndividual sports
21:17
Video
President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on inauguration of Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable LineForeign policy
21:07
Photo
Baku hosted 7th CICA Summit, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event - UpdatedForeign policy
21:00
Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on successful CICA summitForeign policy