Pakistani ambassador meets with ASAN Service chairman

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Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, has met with Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President (ASAN Service), the Pakistani Embassy said on X.

"Exchanged views on further enhancing cooperation for efficient public service delivery, drawing on ASAN xidmət's [service] excellent service-delivery model," the post said.