MP Tahir Mirkishili proposes establishment of Institute of Azerbaijanism
Domestic policy
- 13 October, 2026
- 12:50
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A proposal to establish an Azerbaijanism Institute has been put forward in the Azerbaijani Mili Majlis (Parliament).
According to Report, MP Tahir Mirkishili raised the initiative during a speech at the Milli Majlis plenary session on October 13.
The lawmaker said that, given the hybrid threats and attacks facing Azerbaijan, there appears to be a strong need for such an institution.
"I am confident that such an institute could make a significant contribution to enriching the content of our national ideology," Mirkishili stated.
Milli Məclisdə Azərbaycançılıq İnstitutunun yaradılması təklif edilib
Милли Меджлис предложил создать Институт азербайджанства
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