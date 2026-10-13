MP Tahir Mirkishili proposes establishment of Institute of Azerbaijanism

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A proposal to establish an Azerbaijanism Institute has been put forward in the Azerbaijani Mili Majlis (Parliament).

According to Report, MP Tahir Mirkishili raised the initiative during a speech at the Milli Majlis plenary session on October 13.

The lawmaker said that, given the hybrid threats and attacks facing Azerbaijan, there appears to be a strong need for such an institution.

"I am confident that such an institute could make a significant contribution to enriching the content of our national ideology," Mirkishili stated.