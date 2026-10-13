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    MP Tahir Mirkishili proposes establishment of Institute of Azerbaijanism

    Domestic policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 12:50
    MP Tahir Mirkishili proposes establishment of Institute of Azerbaijanism

    A proposal to establish an Azerbaijanism Institute has been put forward in the Azerbaijani Mili Majlis (Parliament).

    According to Report, MP Tahir Mirkishili raised the initiative during a speech at the Milli Majlis plenary session on October 13.

    The lawmaker said that, given the hybrid threats and attacks facing Azerbaijan, there appears to be a strong need for such an institution.

    "I am confident that such an institute could make a significant contribution to enriching the content of our national ideology," Mirkishili stated.

    Milli Majlis Tahir Mirkishili
    Milli Məclisdə Azərbaycançılıq İnstitutunun yaradılması təklif edilib
    Милли Меджлис предложил создать Институт азербайджанства
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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