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    Thongloun Sisoulith announces visits by Lao ministers to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 12:34
    Thongloun Sisoulith announces visits by Lao ministers to Azerbaijan

    Relevant ministers will be sent to Azerbaijan to develop cooperation in the areas of investment, energy, education and other fields, President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith said in Baku while delivering a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    According to Report, he noted that during his visit, he would meet with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and propose that he instruct the relevant agencies to intensify bilateral cooperation.

    "Going forward, I intend to send ministers to Azerbaijan who will be able to make a significant contribution to developing cooperation in the areas of investment, energy, education and other fields of mutual interest. They will be able to discuss cooperation prospects in detail and develop specific mechanisms for implementing our agreements," the Lao president said.

    Ilham Aliyev Thongloun Sisoulith Azerbaijan-Laos relations
    Laos Prezidenti: Müxtəlif qurumlardan Azərbaycana nümayəndə heyəti göndərəcəyik
    Тхонглун Сисулит анонсировал визиты министров Лаоса в Азербайджан
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