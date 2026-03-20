Azerbaijan increases salt production by 61% in February
Industry
- 20 March, 2026
- 14:59
In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan produced 18,480 tons of salt, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistics Committee.
This figure is 41.1% higher compared to the same period last year.
In February alone, 9,294 tons of salt were produced, marking a 61% increase year-on-year.
In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 85,389 tons of salt, which was 4.5% less compared to 2024.
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