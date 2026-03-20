Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Azerbaijan increases salt production by 61% in February

    Industry
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 14:59
    Azerbaijan increases salt production by 61% in February

    In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan produced 18,480 tons of salt, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistics Committee.

    This figure is 41.1% higher compared to the same period last year.

    In February alone, 9,294 tons of salt were produced, marking a 61% increase year-on-year.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 85,389 tons of salt, which was 4.5% less compared to 2024.

    non-oil sector Azerbaijan's economy
    Azərbaycan fevralda duz istehsalını 61 % artırıb

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