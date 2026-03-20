Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    NATO says it is 'adjusting' mission in Iraq

    Other countries
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 20:25
    NATO says it is 'adjusting' mission in Iraq

    NATO said it was "adjusting" the posture of ​its mission in Iraq, ‌in response to a media report that the alliance had ​started to withdraw personnel from ​the country due to the ⁠military conflicts in the Middle ​East, Report informs via Reuters.

    "We can confirm that ​we are adjusting our posture in the context of NATO Mission Iraq. ​We are working in ​close coordination with Allies and partners," ‌NATO ⁠spokesperson Allison Hart said in an email to Reuters.

    "The safety and security of our ​personnel ​is ⁠paramount, which is why we will refrain from ​providing additional details ​about ⁠this matter. NATO and Iraq's political dialogue and practical cooperation, ⁠including ​through NATO ​Mission Iraq, will continue," she added.

    North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Escalation in Middle East
    NATO İraqla yeni formatda əməkdaşlıq edəcək
    НАТО будет работать с Ираком в новом формате

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