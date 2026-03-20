NATO says it is 'adjusting' mission in Iraq

NATO said it was "adjusting" the posture of ​its mission in Iraq, ‌in response to a media report that the alliance had ​started to withdraw personnel from ​the country due to the ⁠military conflicts in the Middle ​East, Report informs via Reuters.

"We can confirm that ​we are adjusting our posture in the context of NATO Mission Iraq. ​We are working in ​close coordination with Allies and partners," ‌NATO ⁠spokesperson Allison Hart said in an email to Reuters.

"The safety and security of our ​personnel ​is ⁠paramount, which is why we will refrain from ​providing additional details ​about ⁠this matter. NATO and Iraq's political dialogue and practical cooperation, ⁠including ​through NATO ​Mission Iraq, will continue," she added.