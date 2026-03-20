NATO says it is 'adjusting' mission in Iraq
Other countries
- 20 March, 2026
- 20:25
NATO said it was "adjusting" the posture of its mission in Iraq, in response to a media report that the alliance had started to withdraw personnel from the country due to the military conflicts in the Middle East, Report informs via Reuters.
"We can confirm that we are adjusting our posture in the context of NATO Mission Iraq. We are working in close coordination with Allies and partners," NATO spokesperson Allison Hart said in an email to Reuters.
"The safety and security of our personnel is paramount, which is why we will refrain from providing additional details about this matter. NATO and Iraq's political dialogue and practical cooperation, including through NATO Mission Iraq, will continue," she added.
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