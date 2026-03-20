Volodymyr Zelenskyy: US, Ukraine, Russia agree on principles for monitoring ceasefire
Other countries
- 20 March, 2026
- 21:00
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the US, Ukraine, and Russia have agreed on principles for monitoring compliance with the ceasefire if it is achieved, Report informs.
Responding to journalists' questions, the Ukrainian president noted that some progress had been made before the suspension of trilateral talks: "There was progress in the trilateral military talks. All three parties agreed on mechanisms for monitoring compliance with the ceasefire. However, achieving the ceasefire itself requires political will, which is currently lacking."
Latest News
21:32
President Ilham Aliyev made Novruz holiday post on social media accountsDomestic policy
21:00
Volodymyr Zelenskyy: US, Ukraine, Russia agree on principles for monitoring ceasefireOther countries
20:55
Supreme Leader Khamenei says Iran hasn't targeted Turkiye or OmanRegion
20:50
Damage reported in Jerusalem's Old City after Iranian missile barrageOther countries
20:45
Chuck Norris dies aged 86Show business
20:38
Araghchi reiterates Iran will show ‘zero restraint' if infrastructure hit againRegion
20:29
Pashinyan: Rejection of peace with Azerbaijan - fatal threat to Armenia's securityRegion
20:25
NATO says it is 'adjusting' mission in IraqOther countries
20:15