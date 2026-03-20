Volodymyr Zelenskyy: US, Ukraine, Russia agree on principles for monitoring ceasefire

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the US, Ukraine, and Russia have agreed on principles for monitoring compliance with the ceasefire if it is achieved, Report informs.

Responding to journalists' questions, the Ukrainian president noted that some progress had been made before the suspension of trilateral talks: "There was progress in the trilateral military talks. All three parties agreed on mechanisms for monitoring compliance with the ceasefire. However, achieving the ceasefire itself requires political will, which is currently lacking."