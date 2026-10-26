Azerbaijan boosts tomato export revenue by nearly 10%

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In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan exported 143,100 tons of tomatoes worth $172.3 million, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

According to the latest data, tomato export volumes decreased by 900 tons (0.6%), while export revenues increased by $15.1 million (9.7%).

During the reporting period, revenue from tomato exports accounted for 0.7% of Azerbaijan's total export earnings.

In total, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $37.211 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up 5.2% year-on-year. Of this, $23.865 billion came from exports and $13.346 billion from imports. Compared to a year earlier, exports grew by 28.3%, while imports declined by 20.4%.

As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a surplus of $10.519 billion, which was 5.7 times higher than a year earlier.