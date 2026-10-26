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    Azerbaijan and Algeria discuss trade in oil and petrochemical products

    Energy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 15:55
    Azerbaijan and Algeria discuss trade in oil and petrochemical products

    Azerbaijan and Algeria have discussed potential cooperation between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Algeria"s Sonatrach in trading oil and petrochemical products, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X.

    According to Report, the discussions took place during Shahbazov's meeting in Moscow with Mohamed Arkab, Algeria's Minister of State and Minister of Hydrocarbons.

    According to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, the sides also discussed ways to develop energy cooperation, as well as upcoming meetings of the Joint Working Group and the Joint Commission.

    Parviz Shahbazov State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Oil supplies
    Azərbaycan Əlcəzairlə neft-kimya məhsullarının ticarətini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Алжир обсудили торговлю нефтехимической продукцией
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