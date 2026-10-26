Children learn to prepare, present their own projects at MiniBoss - Reportage

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The MiniBoss international business school offers a special educational program for children aged 6-17 aimed at developing business, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and leadership skills, Report informs referring to a Baku TV broadcast.

Along with theoretical knowledge, students learn to generate their own business ideas, prepare projects, and present them.

Today, business school can be added to extracurricular education alongside music and sports.

One of the school's main features is that it gives children the opportunity to freely develop their ideas. Students work on various concepts, turning them into business projects with teacher support at every stage.

The educational process is accompanied by practical experience. Before the championship, children pitch their projects and receive certain financial backing. Using these funds, they create a real product and compete for the top three places in the championship.

This approach allows children to understand business processes from the inside, work in teams, and realize their ideas, while also fostering skills in communication, self-expression, and independent decision-making.

MiniBoss students regularly participate in international competitions with peers from various countries and win awards. The next world championship is scheduled to take place this year in Lisbon, Portugal.