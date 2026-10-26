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    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives OIC Secretary-General

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 13:48
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives OIC Secretary-General

    On October 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), according to Report.

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives OIC Secretary-General
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives OIC Secretary-General
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives OIC Secretary-General
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives OIC Secretary-General
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives OIC Secretary-General
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives OIC Secretary-General
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives OIC Secretary-General

    Ilham Aliyev Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)
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