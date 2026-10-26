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    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ties developing in spirit of strategic alliance

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 15:58
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ties developing in spirit of strategic alliance

    Relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, Uzbek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov said at an international scientific conference in Baku held as part of the presentation of the Center of Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan, Report informs.

    "A key role in this process is played by the constructive dialogue between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," he noted.

    He emphasized that Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan intend to expand cooperation between academies of sciences, universities, museums, and research institutions, conduct joint research on historical heritage, and implement initiatives to support young scientists.

    "I am confident that today's conference will give a new impetus to this cooperation," Ashrafkhanov stated.

    The ambassador also noted the spiritual and cultural closeness of the two peoples, emphasizing that they are united by a common history, shared spiritual values, and brotherly ties.

    "For centuries, the Great Silk Road connected the lands of our peoples, facilitating the exchange of knowledge, ideas, and cultural achievements. The legacy of such prominent scholars and thinkers as Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi, Abu Rayhan Biruni, Ibn Sina, Mirzo Ulugbek, Nizami Ganjavi, Imadaddin Nasimi, and Muhammad Fuzuli has become an invaluable asset to world civilization," he said.

    Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations Bahrom Ashrafkhanov Center of Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan
    Bahrom Aşrafxanov: Azərbaycan və Özbəkistan elmi əməkdaşlığı genişləndirməyi planlaşdırır
    Бахром Ашрафханов: Азербайджан и Узбекистан планируют расширять научное сотрудничество
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