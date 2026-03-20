Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Khamenei says Iran's enemies miscalculated, emphasises national unity

    Region
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 20:15
    Khamenei says Iran's enemies miscalculated, emphasises national unity

    In his statement, Iran's Supreme Leader said that the US and Israel had believed that after one or two days of attacks, the Iranian people would overthrow the government, but that this had been a "gross miscalculation," Report informs referring to Al Jazeera.

    He said the war had been launched under "the delusion that if the pinnacle of the regime and certain influential military figures were to attain martyrdom, it would instill fear and despair in our dear people… and through this means, the dream of dominating Iran and subsequently dismembering it would be realised."

    Instead, he said, a "strange unity" had formed among Iranians, "despite all the differences in religious, intellectual, cultural, and political origins", while "a fracture has emerged in the enemy."

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