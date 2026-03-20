Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Supreme Leader Khamenei says Iran hasn't targeted Turkiye or Oman

    Region
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 20:55
    Supreme Leader Khamenei says Iran hasn't targeted Turkiye or Oman

    In a statement, Iran's supreme leader says recent attacks targeting Turkiye and Oman "were in no way carried out by the armed forces of Iran" or allied groups, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    He said those were "false flag" incidents done by Iran's "enemy to sow discord among neighbours, and it may occur in other countries as well."

    Mojtaba Khamenei US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İranın ali rəhbəri Türkiyəyə hücumlara münasibət bildirib
    Верховный лидер Ирана прокомментировал атаки на Турцию

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