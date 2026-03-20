Supreme Leader Khamenei says Iran hasn't targeted Turkiye or Oman
Region
- 20 March, 2026
- 20:55
In a statement, Iran's supreme leader says recent attacks targeting Turkiye and Oman "were in no way carried out by the armed forces of Iran" or allied groups, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
He said those were "false flag" incidents done by Iran's "enemy to sow discord among neighbours, and it may occur in other countries as well."
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