Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Araghchi reiterates Iran will show ‘zero restraint' if infrastructure hit again

    Region
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 20:38
    Araghchi reiterates Iran will show ‘zero restraint' if infrastructure hit again

    In an X post, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed his country has intelligence indicating Israel is planning another strike on its infrastructure, following the attack on its South Pars gas field earlier this week, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    He reiterated Tehran's warning that it will show "zero restraint" if its infrastructure is targeted.

    Abbas Araghchi South Pars Gas Field US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Əraqçi: İranlılar dialoq apararkən hücum etmirlər
    Арагчи: Иранцы не наносят удары, пока ведут диалог

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