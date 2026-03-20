Araghchi reiterates Iran will show ‘zero restraint' if infrastructure hit again
Region
- 20 March, 2026
- 20:38
In an X post, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed his country has intelligence indicating Israel is planning another strike on its infrastructure, following the attack on its South Pars gas field earlier this week, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
He reiterated Tehran's warning that it will show "zero restraint" if its infrastructure is targeted.
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