Damage reported in Jerusalem's Old City after Iranian missile barrage
Other countries
- 20 March, 2026
- 20:50
The Times of Israel says that first responders have been dispatched to the site of a missile impact in Jerusalem's Old City, after another Iranian missile barrage targeted the country, Report informs.
It says a parking lot in the area has been damaged, but there have been no reports of injuries so far.
Latest News
21:32
President Ilham Aliyev made Novruz holiday post on social media accountsDomestic policy
21:00
Volodymyr Zelenskyy: US, Ukraine, Russia agree on principles for monitoring ceasefireOther countries
20:55
Supreme Leader Khamenei says Iran hasn't targeted Turkiye or OmanRegion
20:50
Damage reported in Jerusalem's Old City after Iranian missile barrageOther countries
20:45
Chuck Norris dies aged 86Show business
20:38
Araghchi reiterates Iran will show ‘zero restraint' if infrastructure hit againRegion
20:29
Pashinyan: Rejection of peace with Azerbaijan - fatal threat to Armenia's securityRegion
20:25
NATO says it is 'adjusting' mission in IraqOther countries
20:15