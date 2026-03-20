Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Damage reported in Jerusalem's Old City after Iranian missile barrage

    Other countries
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 20:50
    Damage reported in Jerusalem's Old City after Iranian missile barrage

    The Times of Israel says that first responders have been dispatched to the site of a missile impact in Jerusalem's Old City, after another Iranian missile barrage targeted the country, Report informs.

    It says a parking lot in the area has been damaged, but there have been no reports of injuries so far.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Обломок иранской ракеты упал в Старом городе Иерусалима

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