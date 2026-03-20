President Ilham Aliyev made Novruz holiday post on social media accounts
Domestic policy
- 20 March, 2026
- 21:32
A post marking the Novruz holiday has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The post reads: "Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Novruz holiday and wish each of you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors."
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