Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    President Ilham Aliyev made Novruz holiday post on social media accounts

    Domestic policy
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 21:32
    President Ilham Aliyev made Novruz holiday post on social media accounts

    A post marking the Novruz holiday has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The post reads: "Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Novruz holiday and wish each of you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors."

    Ilham Aliyev Novruz holiday
    Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında Novruz bayramı münasibətilə paylaşım edilib
    На страницах Президента в социальных сетях опубликована публикация по случаю праздника Новруз

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