Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that achieving peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan means fundamentally closing the door to a new war, Report informs.

He made the statement during a live broadcast on his Facebook page.

According to the head of the Armenian government, abandoning the current peace agenda would effectively mean a return to the logic of confrontation.

"It's clear that the forces led by Kocharyan, Karapetyan, and Tsarukyan advocate revising the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Today, these same forces are attempting to reopen the door to escalation, and this undoubtedly poses a fatal threat to the security of the Republic of Armenia.

Even assuming the most optimistic scenario, revising the peace agreement would create the opportunity to change the entire content ultimately agreed upon during the negotiation process. Theoretically, it's conceivable that this content may change, for both the better and the worse. However, the likelihood that the entire structure will simply collapse is significantly higher," Pashinyan noted.