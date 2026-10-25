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Azerbaijani political analyst Anastasiya Lavrina discussed the development of Azerbaijan–China cooperation, the importance of the Middle Corridor and the need to reform international institutions at the Global Governance Forum 2026 in Sunan, China.

Report informs that the forum, organised by the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, focused on strengthening international trust, developing cooperation and building a fairer system of global governance.

At the opening ceremony on October 23, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered a speech and read a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping. The message emphasised the importance of joint efforts to establish a fairer and more equitable global governance system.

Wang Yi highlighted the importance of upholding international law and the sovereign equality of states, strengthening the UN's central role and expanding developing countries' participation in international decision-making.

Lavrina, a doctoral student specialising in national security at the School of Global Leadership at Renmin University of China and a member of the New Azerbaijan Party, also participated in the forum.

On October 25, she addressed a roundtable entitled "Approaches and practices in regional monetary cooperation under new circumstances," organised with the participation of Renmin University of China.

Lavrina said the development of relations between Azerbaijan and China rests on mutual trust, respect for sovereignty and shared economic interests. These factors provide a solid foundation for a long-term partnership.

The political analyst paid particular attention to the importance of the Middle Corridor, which connects China and Central Asia with Europe through the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus.

She said transport infrastructure development should be accompanied by improvements in financial mechanisms. Reliable cross-border payments, transparent settlement rules and procedures agreed between countries are particularly important for businesses, railway operators, ports and logistics companies operating along the route.

Turning to global governance, Lavrina recalled Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's position on the need to reform international institutions, primarily the UN and its Security Council.

She stressed the importance of fair representation for states and regions, more effective international mechanisms and the consistent application of international law.

"President Ilham Aliyev has, in particular, advocated broader representation of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the African Union on the UN Security Council," Lavrina said.

The political analyst also noted the connection between a fair global governance system and practical regional cooperation. She said states' participation in developing common rules, alongside better transport links and accessible financial mechanisms, contributes to stronger trust, lasting peace and shared development.