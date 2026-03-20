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    Fire at South Korean auto parts factory injures at least 55

    Other countries
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 13:57
    Fire at South Korean auto parts factory injures at least 55

    A fire at an auto parts factory in South Korea's central city of Daejeon injured at least 55 people on Friday, with officials warning the toll could rise, Report informs via the AP News.

    The National Fire Agency said 24 were seriously hurt in a blaze likely caused by an explosion. Officials could not immediately confirm whether any of the injured were in life-threatening condition. Nam Deuk-woo, fire chief of the city's Daedeok district, said authorities were searching for at least 14 other people believed to have been inside the facility when the fire broke out.

    Videos and photos from the scene showed thick gray smoke billowing from the complex and some workers jumping from a building.

    The fire was reported at about 1:18 p.m. Nam said the cause was not immediately known, but the blaze appeared to have spread rapidly, with witnesses reporting an explosion.

    He said the fire destroyed a factory building that firefighters were unable to enter because of concerns it could collapse. Efforts focused on preventing the blaze from spreading to an adjacent facility and removing chemicals from the site. The agency said the facility contained about 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of highly reactive chemicals.

    Some people were injured when they jumped from the building to escape, while others suffered from smoke inhalation, Nam said. Police were tracking mobile phone signals of the 14 people still unaccounted-for.

    More than 500 firefighters, police and other emergency personnel were deployed, along with about 120 vehicles, evacuation aircraft and equipment, including an unmanned water cannon vehicle and two firefighting robots used in areas difficult for crews to access.

    President Lee Jae Myung called for the full mobilization of personnel and equipment to contain the fire and support rescue operations.

    South Korea factory fire
    Cənubi Koreyada zavodda yanğın olub, xəsarət alanların sayı 50-yə çatıb
    Число пострадавших при пожаре на заводе в Южной Корее увеличилось до 50 человек - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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