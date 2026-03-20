Eid al-Fitr prayer performed in Shusha's Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque
Religion
- 20 March, 2026
- 14:32
Eid al-Fitr prayers have been performed at the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque in the city of Shusha, Report informs.
Residents of Shusha gathered in the mosque for prayers.
Supplications were offered during the service, with wishes for peace, safety, and prosperity for the people.
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