Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed in Shusha's Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque

    Religion
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 14:32
    Eid al-Fitr prayer performed in Shusha's Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque

    Eid al-Fitr prayers have been performed at the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque in the city of Shusha, Report informs.

    Residents of Shusha gathered in the mosque for prayers.

    Supplications were offered during the service, with wishes for peace, safety, and prosperity for the people.

    Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque Ramadan holiday Eid al-Fitr
    Photo
    Şuşada bayram namazı qılınıb
    Photo
    В Шуше совершен праздничный намаз

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