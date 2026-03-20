IDF: Israel strikes Syrian military targets after attacks on Druze civilians

The Israel Defense Forces attacked Syrian government infrastructure in southern Syria on Thursday night, in response to attacks on Druze civilians, the military announced on Friday, Report informs via The Jerusalem Post.

Targets hit during the attack included a command center and weapons in military bases belonging to the Syrian regime.

Local Druze media on Thursday reported that Syrian internal security forces were targeted with mortar shells, following which heavily armed groups from the National Guard Druze paramilitary group were seen moving in the Sweida area.