IDF: Israel strikes Syrian military targets after attacks on Druze civilians
Other countries
- 20 March, 2026
- 14:08
The Israel Defense Forces attacked Syrian government infrastructure in southern Syria on Thursday night, in response to attacks on Druze civilians, the military announced on Friday, Report informs via The Jerusalem Post.
Targets hit during the attack included a command center and weapons in military bases belonging to the Syrian regime.
Local Druze media on Thursday reported that Syrian internal security forces were targeted with mortar shells, following which heavily armed groups from the National Guard Druze paramilitary group were seen moving in the Sweida area.
Latest News
14:26
Iran's IRGC spokesman killed in US-Israeli strikeOther countries
14:20
Azerbaijan increases direct investment in US economy by 47%Finance
14:14
Ukraine's embassy in Baku congratulates Azerbaijani people on NovruzForeign policy
14:08
IDF: Israel strikes Syrian military targets after attacks on Druze civiliansOther countries
14:01
Russian drones hit two foreign-flagged ships in Ukraine's Odesa regionOther countries
13:57
Fire at South Korean auto parts factory injures at least 55Other countries
13:43
Azerbaijan boosts gypsum and anhydrite production by 30%Industry
13:39
Russian attacks on Ukraine's Sumy region kill 3, injure 13Other countries
13:19