Stay up to date with the top news!

Kazakhstan has allocated an additional $25 million to extend its partnership with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Caucasus, Central Asia and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Center (CCAMTAC), based in Almaty, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

She signed the relevant agreement with Timur Suleimenov, Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

According to Georgieva, the additional funding reflects Kazakhstan's commitment to strengthening institutional capacity and enhancing the economic resilience of countries in the region.

The CCAMTAC regional center provides technical expertise and practical support to nine countries, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The center's activities focus on developing the professional skills of public authorities and strengthening economic governance across the region.

The IMF emphasized the importance of this cooperation in strengthening economic resilience and ensuring sustainable development in the region.