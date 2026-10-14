Azerbaijan, UAE continue 'Falcons Meet - 2026' tactical flight exercise

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The "Falcons Meet - 2026" joint tactical flight exercise, hosted by Azerbaijan, is progressing successfully, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

In accordance with the exercise plan, military personnel were first briefed on their assigned tasks, the sequence of their execution and procedures for organizing flight operations.

Relevant instructions were then issued to ensure coordination among the participants and facilitate the implementation of planned activities in line with the established schedule.

During the next phase of the exercise, aircraft and helicopters conducted flights, practicing the employment of aviation assets and the execution of designated operational tasks.

The exercise involves military personnel from Azerbaijan and the UAE, as well as aviation assets and air defense systems.

Its main objectives are to enhance the professional proficiency of personnel, expand the exchange of experience and improve capabilities for conducting joint operations.

The "Falcons Meet - 2026" joint tactical flight exercise will continue until October 20.